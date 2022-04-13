Aleah Mohammed Sentenced for Health Care Fraud

Owner of Queens Pharmacies, Aleah Mohammed Sentenced to 78 Months in Prison for Health Care Fraud

BROOKLYN, NY (STL.News) Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, Aleah Mohammed was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for carrying out multiple schemes to defraud health care programs, including obtaining more than $6.5 million from Medicare Part D plans and Medicaid drug plans. Mohammed pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud, one count of health care fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud in April 2021.

Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York; Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; Scott J. Lampert, Special Agent-in-Charge U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General’s Office of Investigations (HHS-OIG); and Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director-in-Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI), announced the sentence.

“Through the Superdrugs Pharmacies that she owned and operated, the defendant was dispensing phantom prescriptions for fraud, stealing millions of dollars from the Medicare and Medicaid programs by submitting false claims for reimbursement,” stated U.S. Attorney Peace. “Today’s sentence demonstrates there are consequences for those who choose to finance lavish lifestyles by diverting government resources from health care programs intended to help those truly in need.”

According to court documents, Mohammed was an owner and operator of five pharmacies: Superdrugs Inc., Superdrugs I Inc., Superdrugs II Inc., S&A Superdrugs II Inc. and Village Stardrugs Inc. Between 2015 and 2020, Mohammed utilized these pharmacies to engage in schemes that defrauded health care programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, by submitting claims for prescription drugs that were not dispensed, not prescribed as claimed, not medically necessary, or that were purportedly dispensed during a time when the pharmacy was no longer registered with the State of New York.

The fraudulent claims included claims for expensive prescription drugs for the treatment of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Mohammed and her family used proceeds of the scheme to purchase luxury items such as a Cadillac Escalade SUV, a Mercedes Benz sedan, a Porsche Turbo coupe, as well as jewelry and property in Queens and Pocono Pines, Pennsylvania.

The FBI and HHS-OIG are investigating the case, which was brought as part of the Medicare Fraud Strike Force under the supervision by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York and the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section. Trial Attorneys Andrew Estes and Patrick J. Campbell of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section are in charge of the prosecution.

The Fraud Section leads the Medicare Fraud Strike Force. Since its inception in March 2007, the Medicare Fraud Strike Force, which maintains 15 strike forces operating in 24 districts, has charged more than 4,200 defendants who have collectively billed the Medicare program for nearly $19 billion.

In addition, the HHS Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, working in conjunction with the HHS-OIG, are taking steps to increase accountability and decrease the presence of fraudulent providers.

The Defendant:

ALEAH MOHAMMED (also known as “Abby”)

Age: 37

Queens, New York

E.D.N.Y. Docket Nos. 18-CR-509 and 20-CR-581 (ENV)

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today