Albuquerque: Uriah Davis Charged with Bank Robbery

Albuquerque man, Uriah Davis charged with bank robbery

(STL.News) Uriah Davis, 40, of Albuquerque, appeared in federal court today for a preliminary and detention hearing where he was charged with bank robbery. Davis will remain in custody pending trial, which has not been scheduled.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 2, Davis allegedly robbed the Wells Fargo bank on Central Avenue SE in Albuquerque. Davis allegedly entered the bank, approached a teller and made a verbal demand for money, repeatedly urging the teller to hurray. The teller complied and Davis allegedly fled the bank on foot.

On May 2, the FBI received a tip through the National Threat Operation Center that led agents to Davis’ location. On May 4, the FBI executed a federal search warrant on a room at the Tewa Lodge motel in Albuquerque, where Davis was found and taken into custody.

A complaint is only an allegation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Davis faces up to 20 years in prison.

The FBI’s Albuquerque Violent Crimes Task Force investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Letitia Carroll Simms is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today