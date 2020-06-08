Albany Man Charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

(STL.News) – Zaiqua Acosta, age 21, of Albany, was arrested on June 4 on the charge of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith; John B. Devito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); and Eric Hawkins, Chief of the Albany Police Department.

The complaint alleges that Acosta, a felon, possessed a handgun in Albany on May 5, 2020. The charge in the complaint is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to 3 years. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

Acosta was released on conditions following an initial appearance on June 5 before United States Magistrate Daniel J. Stewart.

This case is being investigated by the Albany Police Department and ATF, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel L. Williams.

