Alaska Air National Guard rescues injured hiker at Hatcher Pass

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF RICHARDSON, AK (STL.News) Responding to a rescue request from Alaska State Troopers for a hoist-capable helicopter, the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing rescued an injured hiker at Hatcher Pass July 14.

Six pararescuemen from the 212th Rescue Squadron boarded an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 210th Rescue Squadron to respond to the injured hiker, who was isolated on a grassy ledge, said Alaska Air National Guard Master Sgt. Heidi Gould, Alaska Rescue Coordination Center controller.

After locating the hiker, the helicopter landed above the hiker and the pararescuemen rappelled down to stabilize the hiker and secure the area. The hiker was packaged and roped up to the helicopter.

The hiker was transported to Providence Alaska Medical Center and released to medical personnel there.

For this mission, the 210th and 212th rescue squadrons and the AKRCC were awarded one save.