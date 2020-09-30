Alabama Governor Ivey Issues Amended Safer at Home Order

MONTGOMERY, AL (STL.News) Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday issued her eighteenth supplemental emergency proclamation containing an amended Safer at Home Order that includes a statewide mask requirement. Individuals will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order. This amended order extends until Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Amended Safer at Home Order

Safer at Home Info Sheet 1

Safer at Home Info Sheet 2

Safer at Home Info Sheet 3

Eighteenth Supplemental Emergency Proclamation

Hospitals and Long-Term Living Facilities Sign

Resources for Businesses