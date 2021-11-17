Alabama Governor Announces New Staff Leadership Team

MONTGOMERY, AL (STL.News) ollowing Monday’s announcement that Liz Filmore will soon take over as chief of staff, Governor Kay Ivey today introduced two other veterans from her office, plus her new finance director, who will soon assume key leadership roles in the governor’s executive office.

Governor Ivey said state Finance Director Bill Poole will remain in his current position but will gain the added title of senior advisor.

“Bill Poole brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his three terms in the Alabama Legislature where he chaired the House Ways and Means Education Committee,” said Governor Ivey. “Bill’s first priority will continue to be to serve in the role of finance director, which carries a tremendous responsibility on its own. But as we are working to develop our long-range strategic blueprint for Alabama for the next few years, both Liz and I recognize we couldn’t find a better person to lean on for advice and input than Bill Poole.”

The governor has also elevated Nathan Lindsay and Brooks McClendon to the roles of deputy chief of staff. Lindsay currently serves as director of appointments for the governor and McClendon is the senate liaison in the Legislative Affairs Office, a duty he will continue to hold for the upcoming legislative session which begins on January 11, 2022.

“Nathan has demonstrated an impressive level of intellect and work ethic as he has handled the responsibilities of the Appointments Office,” said Governor Ivey. “Most people don’t realize the governor is responsible for making thousands of appointments to more than 500 boards and commissions throughout the state in addition to filling vacancies for many public officials. Nathan has established a great network of local leaders throughout Alabama that will be critical as he serves as deputy chief of staff.”

Lindsay came to the Governor’s Office in 2019 after working for eight years at the Business Council of Alabama. Previously, he worked for former Governor Bob Riley. He is a Madison native.

“Brooks has been a great addition to our legislative team and he, too, is a natural for this position,” said Governor Ivey. “Having served as president of the Senate, I know better than most how important it is to have someone in his role who is respected and trusted by both parties; Brooks is that person. I am grateful he will continue to work with the Senate while taking on the additional responsibilities as deputy chief of staff.”

Prior to joining the Governor’s Office in 2019, McClendon worked for Manufacture Alabama for five years. He also served a stint working with former U.S. Rep. Spencer T. Bachus, III of Birmingham. McClendon is a native of Shelby County.

“Our state has weathered one of the most challenging periods in our nation’s history, and we’ve come out of the last year stronger and more united than ever,” said Governor Ivey. “When you consider how we’ve been leading the Southeast – and really the nation – in economic growth and low unemployment during the past two years, I can’t wait to see what is next in store for the good people of this great state. The best is truly in front of us.”