Akron man Jaquar Keyshore Latimer sentenced to more than 16 years after convictions of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of firearms as a felon

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman announced today that Jaquar Keyshore Latimer, age 43, of Akron, was sentenced by Judge Sara Lioi to 199 months imprisonment after being found guilty during a trial by jury of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of firearms as a convicted felon on August 23, 2019.

“This defendant has spent the majority of his adult life dealing drugs and illegally possessing firearms,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “Violent crime and felonious assaults with a firearm are on the rise in cities like Akron and throughout Northern Ohio. We must send a strong message to the community and career-criminals that illegally possessing a stolen firearm or having a firearm with felony convictions will result in many years and months in federal prison.”

“As stated by U.S. Attorney Herdman, Latimer has spent most of his adult life spreading violence and addiction,” stated Roland Herndon, ATF’s Special Agent in Charge for the Columbus Field Division. “This lengthy sentence will ensure that he does not have the opportunity to continue to terrify and intimidate the Akron community.”

According to court documents, in December of 2017, Latimer was on supervised release from federal prison after serving a sentence for a conviction of felon in possession of a firearm. On February 9, 2018, officers with the Ohio Parole Authority conducted a home visit at the residence where Latimer resided. When APA officers entered the home, they found Latimer walking within a few feet of a firearm on a couch.

Court documents state that Akron Police Department officers arrived on the scene and assisted with searching the home. During the search, law enforcement officers discovered 11 grams of cocaine, more than $1,000 in cash, and three firearms: a 9mm automatic handgun, which had been reported stolen; a loaded .380 caliber, semi-automatic handgun; and a loaded .357 caliber revolver. Latimer was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous convictions of being a felon in possession of a firearm, sexual battery, aggravated assault, and drug possession.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Akron Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brendan D. O’Shea and Mark S. Bennett.

