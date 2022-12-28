'Airtel readying plans to list its profitable payments bank'

is planning to list its unit, Payments Bank, which has already turned profitable and growing in healthy double digits, a top official said, adding that its data centre business could also be monetized at some stage.

The official said Airtel is not looking at a premium pricing for its 5G services, which are being rolled out at a rapid pace, and reiterated that the telco doesn’t need the 700 MHz band in the future as well for its next-gen services. He added that currently only 12% of the devices support 5G in India and that significant revenue opportunities from captive networks were still sometime away, with use-cases still being developed and trialled.

Backing a tariff increase for the debt-laden telecom industry, the official said that the telco’s move to raise base rates in two circles has shown better-than-expected results with lower-than-expected churn. Airtel, though, will take a final call on similar moves in other circles in another six weeks, with an eye on rivals’ moves on the issue.

Touching upon the state of the industry, the official said that a rival private operator (read: ) is in a tricky situation and desperately needs funding. “It’s (Airtel Payments Bank) a profitable company, it’s doing well and growing rapidly. Further, that’s an option as per the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) license that at some stage we are expected to list,” the official said. Launched in January 2017, Airtel Payments Bank currently has around 50 million users on the platform and about ?20,000 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV), with annualised revenue at around ?1,000 crore. Airtel owns 70% in the unit, with the balance held by Bharti Enterprises.

Analysts expect the bank to generate $1 billion (around ?8,000 crore) of annual revenue by 2030 on the back of sharp rise in its monthly transacting user base. Experts also see a strong revenue generation potential for the payments bank in the B2B space.

Airtel has been rapidly rolling out 5G services using the non-standalone (NSA) mode, which straddles existing 4G infrastructure such as mid-band spectrum (1800 MHz, 2100 MHz bands) with the 3300 MHz band, to offer 5G speeds. The company is planning a capital investment of around ?27,000-28,000 crore in next financial year – similar to recent years – with maximum quantum to go into transport network, followed by fibre and data centres, as it expands its 5G network.

To a query on data consumption on 5G, the official said it’s too early to come to conclusions as the network rollout is at a nascent stage. “But by February, we can have a fair idea about data consumption and can share some colour on it in the Q4 results,” the official said. In November, Airtel discontinued its lowest recharge plan in Haryana and Odisha, increasing base tariff there by 57% and raising the possibility of industry-wide hikes almost a year after the previous round.