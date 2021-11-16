2.3 C
New York
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
spot_img
HomeBusiness
Business

Air Tanzania Order for Boeing Freighter – Passenger Jets

By Marty Smith
0
62
Air Tanzania Order for Boeing Freighter - Passenger Jets
Air Tanzania Order for Boeing Freighter - Passenger Jets

Air Tanzania Announces Order for Boeing Freighter and Passenger Jets

– Order for 787 Dreamliner, 767 Freighter, and two 737 MAX airplanes

– Passenger and freighter models will boost airline’s capability in Africa and beyond

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (STL.News) Boeing [NYSE: BA], and the United Republic of Tanzania today announced an order for a 787-8 Dreamliner, a 767-300 Freighter, and two 737 MAX jets at the 2021 Dubai Airshow.  The airplanes will be operated by Air Tanzania, the national flag carrier of Tanzania, to expand service from the country to new markets across Africa, Asia, and Europe.  The order, valued at more than $726 million at list prices, was previously unidentified on the Boeing Orders and Deliveries website.

“Our flagship 787 Dreamliner is popular with our passengers, providing unrivaled in-flight comfort and ultra-efficiency for our long-haul growth,” said Air Tanzania CEO Ladislaus Matindi.”  Adding to our 787 fleet, the introduction of the 737 MAX and 767 Freighter will give Air Tanzania exceptional capability and flexibility to meet passenger and cargo demand within Africa and beyond.”

Based in Dar es Salaam, the carrier will expand its current fleet of 787s, leveraging the new 737s for its regional network and the 767 Freighter to capitalize on Africa’s burgeoning cargo demand.

“Africa is the third fastest-growing region worldwide for air travel, and Air Tanzania is well-positioned to increase connectivity and expand tourism throughout Tanzania,” said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales & Marketing.  “We are honored that Air Tanzania has chosen Boeing for its fleet modernization program by adding an additional 787 and introducing the 737 MAX and the 767 Freighter into its expanding network.”

Boeing’s 2021 Commercial Market Outlook forecasts that, by 2040, Africa’s airlines will require 1,030 new airplanes valued at $160 billion and aftermarket services such as manufacturing and repair worth $235 billion, supporting growth in air travel and economies across the continent.

Boeing’s heritage in Africa began more than 75 years ago, with more than 60 airline customers operating as many as 500 Boeing airplanes.  Boeing has an office in Johannesburg, South Africa, in addition to field service representatives supporting commercial customers across the continent.

Previous articleAkasa Air Orders 72 737 MAX Airplanes from Boeing
Marty Smith
Marty Smith is the Editor in Chief and a founder of STL.News, DirectSourceNews.org, and St. Louis Restaurant Review. As Editor in Chief, Smith is responsible for the content posted on the network with the help of the publishing team, which is located around the globe. Additionally, Smith is responsible for building a network of aggregator sites to manage the content involving thousands of sources.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

7,568FansLike
12,785FollowersFollow
17,261FollowersFollow

Latest Articles

Load more

Our primary objectives are to provide unbiased and timely news stories that we obtain directly from sources. Therefore, we publish news supplied from sources that we believe to be reliable. However, we are NOT journalists and have NOT independently verified the content. Consequently, we recommend that you verify the information contained within.

Contact us: Marty@STLMedia.Agency

© Copyright - STL.News >> States Top Leading News