Zelensky rips into Putin for killing infants

‘All these ba*** will…’: Zelensky rips into Putin for infant’s killing as Russia bombs Odesa.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has ripped into Russia for conducting airstrikes in its largest city Odesa. According to Ukrainian authorities, a 3-month-old baby was among the 8 killed. The incident has fumed Zelensky, who accused Russia of targeting children in the ongoing war. He even branded Russia a ‘state sponsor of terrorism and called Putin’s troops the army of terrorists.
Watch this video to know more.
Links: