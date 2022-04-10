What’s behind the crisis in Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka is facing its most severe economic and political crisis in decades; with protests on the streets and officials resigning and being replaced so quickly, we’re not sure how long the next finance minister will stick around – because the new appointee lasted just a day.
People are struggling to get the basics, from food to fuel. Some observers say the poorest may soon face starvation. Years of government mismanagement and corruption, compounded by the pandemic, have led to this tragedy.
Links: