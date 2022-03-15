US Warns China Against Giving Russia Weapons

The US Warns China Against Giving Missiles, Drones To Russia, Zelensky Issues Threat To Putin’s Forces
Russia continues its heavy assault on cities like Kyiv & Mariupol as the war in Ukraine enters its 20th day. New satellite images show extensive damage by Russian military strikes across Ukraine. Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov has said that Chechen fighters are spearheading the offensive in Mariupol.
Ukrainian President Zelensky spoke directly to Russian soldiers offering them ‘a a chance’ to surrender to Ukraine forces. Meanwhile, a top Ukrainian official claims the war is likely to be over by early May when Russia runs out of resources. The US has reportedly said that China has signaled a willingness to provide military assistance to Russia.
NOTE: STL.News does not guarantee the accuracy of the content contained within the video because we have not independently verified its content.
