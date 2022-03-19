US shocked by India’s purchase of Russian oil

Ukraine war: the U.S. says, “In touch with Indian leaders” after Modi government purchases Russian oil
The United States has responded to India’s purchase of Russian oil amid the invasion of Ukraine. Claiming that officials in the U.S were in touch with Indian leaders, their press secretary Jen Psaki said, “But what we would project or convey to any leader around the world is that the world — the rest of the world is watching where you’re going to stand as it relates to this conflict, whether its support for Russia in any form as they are illegally invading Ukraine.” The U.S response comes as sources in the Indian government on Friday said that the country’s legitimate energy transactions should not be politicized.
Watch this video for more details.
Links: