Amid China Spy Ship Tensions, US & Philippines To Hold Largest-Ever War Games
The US and Philippines are set to hold the largest-ever joint military drill in the archipelago nation from March 28. The drills will showcase the strong defense ties between the two nations amid Beijing’s aggressiveness in the South China Sea.
Reports say that nearly 9,000 Filipino and American soldiers will take part in the 12-day war games on the main island of Luzon. The drills will likely focus on maritime security, live-fire training, counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief.
