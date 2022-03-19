UK ‘very disappointed’ with India

‘Very disappointed’: Why the UK is upset with Indian stand on Russia-Ukraine war
(STL.News) The United Kingdom (UK) expressed its disappointment with India’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but still regards it as an important trading partner, trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said on Thursday. She made these remarks when asked if India’s stance would impact trade talks with Britain. India has avoided condemning Russian actions since it invaded Ukraine three weeks ago, to the frustration of allies including the United States, and abstained from voting at the United Nations calling out Russia’s aggression.
Watch this report for more.
