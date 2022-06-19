Saying goodbye to our low interest rate reality

The era of low-interest rates is ending. Can higher lending costs beat the soaring consumer prices without triggering an economic crisis? After a decade of extraordinarily low, and in some cases, even negative – interest rates, central banks are scrambling to turn off the easy money taps as prices for food, energy, and housing skyrocket around the globe. What does it mean for consumers and developing markets, who are already feeling the pinch? DW Business looks at how we got here and where we’re headed.
