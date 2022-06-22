Russia to hang American military veterans captured in Ukraine? Alarm in the U.S. after Kremlin statement
The U.S. is alarmed that two American fighters captured in Ukraine could face the death penalty, a spokesman for the National Security Council (NSC) said on Tuesday, calling it “appalling” that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov would even suggest such a possibility, as Russian TV reported. Alexander John-Robert Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh had been fighting for Kyiv’s government when they were captured by Russian troops in Ukraine. Watch the video for more details.
