Russia releases video of convoy

Russia releases video of its convoy heading to Kyiv, heavy shelling reported in the region.
As the Ukraine-Russia war enters day 19, there is no end to the relentless shelling of Russia. As Russian troops enter Kyiv, at least two people have been killed and three others wounded in a Russian strike on a residential building in Kyiv.
NOTE: Putin appears to be teasing the world to enhance fear, which he has been successful so far as world leaders and setting on the sidelines waiting and hoping Putin has a change of plan or heart. Putin will continue escalating his terror on the world until he is stopped.
Links: