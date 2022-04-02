Pakistan army chief snubs Imran Khan again

Pak Army Chief snubs Imran Khan again; Criticizes Putin for war, sides with Ukraine.
In a stunning twist of events ahead of the Pak trust vote, which has threatened Prime Minister Imran Khan’s position, Pakistan’s Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said his country has consistently called for the cessation of hostilities and ceasefire in Ukraine. “Pakistan is deeply concerned about the conflict in Ukraine. Russian invasion against Ukraine is very unfortunate,” Pakistan’s army chief said, adding, “Pakistan has also dispatched humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.” He also slammed Russia for invading Ukraine and called the war a huge tragedy. This comes as Imran Khan has criticized the West for forcing him to take a stand against Russia.
Watch this video for more details.
Links: