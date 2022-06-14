News of a US Navy ship ‘swarmed’ by a ‘fleet of drones’ emerges

A US Navy ship was “swarmed” by a fleet of drones, according to former Australia-China Council scholar Andrew Phelan.
“It’s emerged recently that a US Navy ship was approached by a swarm of drones,” he told Sky News host Chris Smith.
“Now, China’s the global king in merchant marine … it’s also the king of drones – of drone making.
“And so, when they’re looking at future technologies that might be deployed in times of war.
“Then these are the things that we need to anticipate in the future.”
