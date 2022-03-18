East Europe’s Largest Market Bombed

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its 23rd day, the G7 warned that war criminals in Ukraine ‘will be held responsible.’ On Thursday, Russia intensified attacks in Ukraine with strikes, targeting schools and community centers sheltering civilians. In his sharpest condemnation since the Ukraine invasion began, US President Joe Biden called Putin a “war criminal”. Joe Biden will also hold a call on Friday with Xi Jinping as the US piles pressure on China not to provide support to Russia. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to tear down what he called a wall between “free and unfree” Europe and stop the war in Ukraine.
A Russian airstrike before dawn on Thursday killed 21 people and destroyed a school and community center in Merefa near the northeast city of Kharkiv, local authorities said.
