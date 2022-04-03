Chinese Navy Holds Midnight Drills – Xi Jinping Gearing Up To Counter US In East & South China Seas?
The Chinese military is stepping up night drills in response to what it sees as increasing activity of the US Navy, as per reports. Hours between midnight and dawn are a special focus of PLA exercises along the coasts of East China and South China seas. The latest two-day live-fire exercise involved a PLA Navy flotilla led by the Type 052D destroyer Zibo and Type 054A frigate Yang Zhou.
Watch the video to find out China’s countermeasures against US operations.
