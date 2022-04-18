China’s growth beats forecasts, but COVID, Ukraine risks grow

China’s economy beat expectations in the first quarter, growing 4.8 percent year on year, government data showed on Monday, amid mounting fears of a sharp slowdown due to Beijing’s draconian “zero-COVID” policies and the Ukraine war.

The world’s second-largest economy had been forecast to grow 4.4 percent in the January-March period, according to a Reuters poll of economists, up from 4 percent in the last quarter of 2021.  Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.3 percent over the period on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.

