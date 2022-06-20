Can diplomacy bring an end to the war in Ukraine?

Four months have passed since Russia invaded Ukraine.
The head of NATO and Britain’s Prime Minister warned the conflict could last years as Russia focuses on seizing strategic towns in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian and Russian delegates last held face-to-face talks in Istanbul in March.
Since then, diplomatic negotiations have made little progress, with both sides saying they have reached a stalemate.
Can the conflict be ended through diplomacy?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Dmytro Shulga – European Programme Director, International Renaissance Foundation.
Theresa Fallon – Director, Centre for Russia, Europe Asia Studies.
Pavel Felgenhauer – Defence and Military Analyst.
