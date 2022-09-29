Ahead of Market: 10 things that will decide D-Street action on Friday

Bears continued to dominate D-Street for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday as markets turned cautious ahead of the RBI’s policy outcome.

Broader markets, however, outperformed the frontline indices, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index ending with gains of 0.4 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty Pharma, Media and PSU Bank indices ended with gains of over 1 per cent each.

Here’s how analysts read the market pulse:

Amit Trivedi, CMT, Technical Analyst – Institutional Equities, Yes Securities, said, “Recent swift sell-off in the Nifty has broken various support levels and filled upward gaps, which were formed during late July and August month. Due to oversold condition, minor recovery might be there, however, levels of 17,300 are likely to act as hurdle zone; moreover higher India VIX levels will continue to keep markets volatile”.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research,

, said, “Deteriorated global economic environment has led to a sharp surge in bond yields and dollar index which has instilled fears of recession. Given this backdrop, the market is expecting RBI in its policy meeting outcome to raise the interest rate by 50 bps”.

That said, here’s a look at what some key indicators are suggesting for Thursday’s action:



Wall Street tumbles



U.S. stock indexes slipped on Thursday as worries of a global economic downturn from aggressive central bank rate hikes and risks of potential contagion from a turmoil in UK markets turned investors risk averse.

Out of the 11 S&P sector indexes, six of them dropped more than 2%. The Nasdaq fell over 1% due to losses in megacap growth names such as Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc , Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc and Tesla Inc. They were down between 2.41% and 4.12%.

At 9:59 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 469.62 points, or 1.58%, at 29,214.12, the S&P 500 was down 73.40 points, or 1.97%, at 3,645.64, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 284.83 points, or 2.58%, at 10,766.81.

European stocks drop



European equities sank Thursday on fears that rising interest rates will spark a global recession, while the pound clawed back ground one day after emergency bond-market intervention from the Bank of England. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed down 1.8%.

German inflation accelerated sharply in September, official data showed Thursday in the latest indication that Europe’s biggest economy is buckling under the pressure from soaring energy prices.

Tech View



Nifty50 formed a long bearish candle on the daily charts on Thursday as the index ended near the 16,800 mark on the monthly expiry day. Making lower highs and lower lows for the seventh consecutive day, the Nifty has faced resistance from its 200-DMA level.

Stocks showing bullish bias



Momentum indicator Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed bullish trade setup on the counters of

, Pricol, Rites, and .

The MACD is known for signaling trend reversals in traded securities or indices. When the MACD crosses above the signal line, it gives a bullish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see an upward movement and vice versa.

Stocks signalling weakness ahead



The MACD showed bearish signs on the counters of Arshiya,

, Advanced Enzyme, Quess Corp and .

Bearish crossover on the MACD on these counters indicated that they have just begun their downward journey.

Most active stocks in value terms



(Rs 5,264 crore), RIL (Rs 1581 crore), (Rs 1389 crore), (Rs 1170 crore) and HDFC Bank (Rs 999 crore) were among the most active stocks on NSE in value terms. Higher activity on a counter in value terms can help identify the counters with highest trading turnovers in the day.

Most active stocks in volume terms



(Shares traded: 17.16 crore), (Shares traded: 15.48 crore), PNB (Shares traded: 11.68 crore), Zomato (Shares traded: 7.69 crore) and BEL (Shares traded: 7.44 crore) were among the most traded stocks in the session on NSE.

Stocks showing buying interest



Shares of Rites,

, , Cipla and witnessed strong buying interest from market participants as they scaled their fresh 52-week highs, signaling bullish sentiment.

Stocks seeing selling pressure



Shares of Intellect Design, Zensar, Birlasoft, Piramal,

and IEX witnessed strong selling pressure and hit their 52-week lows, signaling bearish sentiment on the counters.

Sentiment meter favours bulls



Overall, market breadth favoured winners as 1,806 stocks ended in the green, while 1,633 names declined.

