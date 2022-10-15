After Hurricane Ian, can Florida residents build back better?

Floridians vow to rebuild after devastating Hurricane Ian. But the next storm will come.

Can they break the cycle? Maybe, but only if lessons learned from Ian result in meaningful change, experts say.

It wont be easy for a state growing in population. Some of the hottest properties are the most vulnerable.

FORT MYERS, Florida — Chrissy Coffey and her family bought their home on Fort Myers Beach nine months ago. After Hurricane Ian hit, all that was left standing were pieces of the turquoise walls. She was at a loss for words.

“I don’t know if there’s any rebuilding to be done but this is home. We’re not leaving,” she said.