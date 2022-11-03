After Fed's rate hike announcement, past increases hint at how stock market will react

Investors were unhappy.

On Sept. 21, just minutes after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the fifth consecutive time, the S&P 500 shed 1.6%. Were the markets in free fall?

No, the index started rising.

Thirty minutes later the index jumped to session highs. What changed? Did investors suddenly become satisfied with the Fed’s inflation-fighting actions?

No, it started falling, again.

In just over an hour, the S&P 500 fell from its peak to close at the lowest point of the day. Had the Fed gone too far this time? Would the 0.75 percentage point increase spark a recession and lower corporate profits?

The tension of that September afternoon seemed to linger into Wednesday’s Federal Reserve Board interest rate announcement: the fourth consecutive 0.75 percentage point increase.

Just minutes before the Fed’s announcement, the market stood a mere 40 points away from its September levels and ultimately fell in an eerily similar pattern throughout Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s 2:30 p.m. press conference where he said the Fed “still had some way to go” with interest rate increases.

Economists say the full impact of interest rate changes can take one to three years to trickle through an economy, but data piling up suggest the increases are already being felt:

Mortgage rates above 7%: The highest rates in two decades have added about $1,000 per month to a mortgage on a new $427,000 home, according to Realtor.com.

Home sales continue to fall: Home sales have fallen for eight consecutive months, according to the National Association of Realtors. Sales were down 24% from September 2021.

Inflation’s pace slows: The consumer price index dipped to 8.2% in September to its slowest annual pace since February. That’s still well ahead of the Fed’s 2% target, and the core rate – without food and energy components – continued to increase.

Possibly the biggest question for investors was what Powell might say in his comments following the rate announcement. Recent days have offered a few significant data points.

Troubling for investors: On Thursday, the Labor Department reported relatively low initial jobless claims of 217,000, showing the job market remains strong. The Bureau of Labor Statistics also reported Tuesday that the U.S. still had 10.7 million job openings in September. Those reports and another high reading on inflation Friday have left the Fed steadfast in its pursuit of slowing the economy, Powell said. He also said landing the economy softly has become less likely – further raising inflation concerns.

Light at the end of the tunnel for investors: Thursday’s GDP report showed the economy grew at a modest 2.6%. Powell said even with that increase, the economy hasn’t grown in 2022 because of the two previous negative quarters. Digging a little deeper into the GDP report, one of the biggest drags on third-quarter growth was a 1.4% decline in residential investment (mostly homes) while consumer spending slowed to an inflation-adjusted 1.4%, which included lower spending on goods.