ADP Reports Rebound in U.S. Private-Sector Hiring

ROSELAND, NJ – August 18, 2026 (STL.News) U.S. private-sector hiring showed its first improvement after seven consecutive weeks of decline, according to a new preliminary employment estimate released Tuesday by ADP Research, offering a fresh signal that the labor market may be stabilizing after a prolonged slowdown in hiring.

Private employers added an average of 9,500 jobs per week during the four weeks ending August 1, according to ADP’s NER Pulse, a weekly update of the company’s monthly National Employment Report. That improved from an average of 8,250 jobs per week for the four weeks ending July 25.

While the increase is modest, its significance lies in the trend. ADP said hiring increased after seven weeks of decline, breaking a steady deterioration that had pushed its four-week employment measure sharply lower since early June. The estimates remain preliminary and may change as additional payroll information becomes available.

ADP data show sharp slowdown since June

The latest improvement comes after a pronounced cooling in ADP’s weekly employment estimates.

For the four weeks ending June 6, private employers were adding an average of 30,750 jobs per week. The moving average subsequently declined to 24,250 on June 13, 21,000 on June 20, and 19,750 on June 27.

The decline continued into July, with the four-week average falling to 16,250 for the period ending July 4, 14,500 through July 11, 11,000 through July 18 and finally 8,250 through July 25.

The August 1 reading of 9,500 therefore represents the first upward move in the series since early June.

ADP NER Pulse snapshot

Four weeks ending Average weekly job change August 1 +9,500 July 25 +8,250 July 18 +11,000 July 11 +14,500 July 4 +16,250 June 27 +19,750 June 20 +21,000 June 13 +24,250 June 6 +30,750

The progression illustrates how dramatically private-sector hiring momentum has weakened since the beginning of June, even with the latest improvement.

The August 1 average remains less than one-third of the 30,750 weekly pace reported for the four weeks ending June 6.

Monthly employment data provide additional context

View the weekly reading alongside ADP’s broader monthly employment report.

ADP reported earlier this month that U.S. private-sector employment increased by 44,000 jobs in July, while annual pay increased 4.4% from a year earlier. The monthly National Employment Report is produced by ADP Research in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

That pace was considerably slower than earlier in the spring. ADP reported private-sector employment gains of 109,000 in April and 122,000 in May.

The monthly and weekly figures suggest a labor market that continues to create jobs, but at a relatively restrained pace.

The Federal Reserve reached a similar assessment in its July Monetary Policy Report. The central bank said labor market conditions had been broadly stable during 2026 following an earlier period of cooling. The unemployment rate stood at 4.2% in June, while layoffs remained subdued and job vacancies were roughly unchanged on balance.

The Fed also characterized employment growth as improved from late 2025 but still soft by historical standards.

Why the latest jobs data matter to markets

Employment conditions remain an important consideration for investors because the Federal Reserve has a congressional mandate to pursue both maximum employment and price stability.

A sharp deterioration in employment could strengthen the case for easier monetary policy, while persistent inflation or an unexpectedly strong labor market could complicate interest-rate decisions.

The latest ADP numbers do not necessarily indicate that the labor market has entered a renewed acceleration.

Instead, they suggest that the deterioration visible throughout June and July may have paused.

One weekly improvement also does not establish a trend. The August 1 estimate remains preliminary, and ADP cautions that the numbers can change as it incorporates additional information.

Investors will therefore need additional labor-market reports before deciding whether the latest increase marks the start of stabilization or simply a temporary interruption in the broader slowdown.

Federal Reserve is watching employment and inflation.

The employment picture matters because policymakers are balancing labor-market conditions against inflation.

In its July report, the Federal Reserve said wage growth remained solid but had edged lower during 2026. The central bank also noted that strong productivity growth means current nominal wage growth is roughly consistent with 2% inflation over time.

At the same time, the Fed reported that shorter-term inflation expectations had risen during the year, underscoring why policymakers cannot evaluate employment numbers in isolation.

For financial markets, that creates a complicated environment.

Weak employment readings can increase expectations for monetary-policy accommodation, potentially influencing Treasury yields, the U.S. dollar and interest-rate-sensitive stocks. However, inflation data remain critical to determining how much flexibility policymakers ultimately have.

The latest ADP estimate therefore adds another piece to an increasingly complex economic picture: hiring remains slow, but the deterioration may no longer be accelerating.

How the NER Pulse works

ADP introduced its weekly preliminary estimate to provide a higher-frequency look at changes in private employment.

The NER Pulse measures week-over-week employment changes using a four-week moving average based on ADP’s high-frequency payroll data. The estimates are seasonally adjusted and published with a two-week lag, which ADP says allows time for more complete and accurate estimates of employment trends.

That methodology makes the weekly report useful for identifying changes in labor-market momentum. Still, the numbers should not be interpreted in the same way as a traditional monthly payroll report.

The four-week moving average smooths short-term fluctuations while providing a more current indication of whether private employment growth is strengthening or weakening.

ADP publishes 12 weeks of historical NER Pulse data on Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. Eastern, except during weeks when the company releases its monthly National Employment Report based on the reference week containing the 12th day of the month.

Next ADP report could clarify the trend

The next NER Pulse is scheduled for August 25, 2026.

That report could be especially important because another increase would provide additional evidence that private-sector hiring is beginning to stabilize. A renewed decline, by contrast, would suggest that the August 1 improvement was temporary.

For now, the latest numbers offer a cautiously improved signal.

Private employers are still adding jobs, and ADP’s high-frequency measure has finally moved higher following seven weeks of deterioration. However, the hiring rate remains dramatically below its early-June level.

The distinction is important: the labor market appears to have improved at the margin, but it has not returned to the hiring momentum recorded earlier this summer.

For investors, businesses and policymakers, the coming weeks of employment, inflation and economic-growth data will help determine whether the latest ADP reading marks an emerging turning point or merely a brief pause in a broader cooling trend.

Source: ADP Research, ADP National Employment Report and Federal Reserve. The August 1 NER Pulse is a preliminary estimate and is subject to revision.

Market and economic information is provided for news and informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice.