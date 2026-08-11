ADP Weekly Hiring Gauge Shows Labor Market Cooling

ROSELAND, NJ – August 11, 2026 (STL.News) Hiring across the U.S. private sector continued to lose momentum through late July, according to ADP’s latest high-frequency employment data, extending a six-week slowdown that suggests employers are becoming increasingly cautious about adding workers.

ADP’s National Employment Report (NER) Pulse showed private employers added an average of 8,250 jobs per week during the four weeks ending July 25, 2026, down from 11,000 jobs in the previous weekly estimate. The company noted that the figures are preliminary and may be revised as additional payroll information becomes available.

The latest reading points to a labor market that continues to expand but at a significantly slower pace than earlier this summer, providing another indication that hiring demand is cooling after several years of exceptionally strong employment growth.

Hiring Slows for Sixth Consecutive Week

The NER Pulse has recorded a steady decline in weekly hiring momentum since early June, illustrating a gradual easing in labor demand rather than an abrupt contraction.

According to ADP, the seasonally adjusted four-week moving average of weekly job growth has trended lower in recent weeks:

Four Weeks Ending Average Weekly Jobs Added July 25 8,250 July 18 11,000 July 11 14,500 July 4 16,250 June 27 19,750 June 20 21,000 June 13 24,250 June 6 30,750

The downward trend suggests employers are becoming more selective about hiring as businesses navigate elevated borrowing costs, slower economic growth and continued uncertainty surrounding consumer demand.

What Is the ADP NER Pulse?

The NER Pulse is a weekly supplement to ADP’s widely followed National Employment Report and is designed to provide an earlier look at labor-market conditions between the monthly payroll reports.

Unlike the monthly report, which estimates total private-sector job creation for an entire month, the NER Pulse measures employment changes using a four-week moving average based on anonymized payroll data from millions of U.S. workers.

ADP developed the weekly indicator in partnership with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab to provide economists, investors, and policymakers with a more timely view of changes in hiring activity. Because the data are preliminary, weekly estimates are subject to revision as additional payroll records are processed.

Weekly Data Reinforces July Employment Weakness

The latest weekly estimate follows an already disappointing monthly employment report from ADP.

Earlier this month, ADP reported that U.S. private employers added only 44,000 jobs in July, well below economists’ expectations and substantially lower than the revised 95,000 jobs added during June. Annual pay growth also continued moderating, with wages increasing 4.4% for employees who remained in their current jobs and 7.0% for workers changing employers.

Taken together, the monthly report and the weekly NER Pulse suggest that hiring continued slowing throughout July as employers became more cautious about expanding payrolls.

What the Slowdown Could Mean

Although hiring remains positive, the latest figures suggest the labor market is gradually moving toward a more balanced environment after several years of unusually tight employment conditions.

Businesses facing higher financing costs and slower economic growth may be choosing to fill only essential positions while delaying broader hiring plans until economic conditions become clearer.

A gradual moderation in hiring could also influence monetary policy. Federal Reserve officials have sought evidence that labor demand is cooling enough to reduce inflationary pressures without triggering a significant increase in unemployment.

While ADP’s data should not be viewed as a direct predictor of the government’s monthly employment report, economists frequently monitor the weekly and monthly releases for early indications of broader labor-market trends.

Why Investors Watch ADP Closely

Financial markets closely monitor ADP’s employment reports because labor-market conditions influence consumer spending, corporate earnings, inflation and interest-rate expectations.

A stronger-than-expected labor market may lead investors to anticipate tighter monetary policy, while weaker hiring can increase expectations that the Federal Reserve may eventually consider lowering interest rates if inflation continues to ease.

Although the ADP and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics employment reports often differ because they use different methodologies, ADP’s extensive payroll database provides one of the earliest snapshots of private-sector hiring activity available each month.

Looking Ahead

The next several weeks will provide additional insight into whether the recent slowdown represents a temporary pause or the beginning of a broader cooling trend.

Economists will compare upcoming ADP weekly updates with future monthly payroll reports and other employment indicators to determine whether employers continue reducing hiring activity heading into the second half of the year.

For now, ADP’s latest NER Pulse suggests the U.S. labor market remains resilient but is expanding at its slowest pace in several months. While businesses are still adding workers, the pace of hiring has moderated considerably, reinforcing signs that the exceptionally tight labor market seen in recent years is continuing to normalize.