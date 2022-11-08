Add Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, target price Rs 43: HDFC Securities

Securities has add call on . with a target price of Rs 43. The current market price of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. is Rs 29.05.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd., incorporated in the year 2016, is a banking company (having a market cap of Rs 5492.16 Crore).

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Interest & Discount on Advances & Bills, Income From Investment and Interest On Balances with RBI and Other Inter-Bank Funds for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

The Bank has reported Standalone Non Performing Assets (Gross NPAs) at .00 % of total assets and Standalone Net Non Performing Assets (Net NPAs) at .00% of total assets for the quarter ending #LatestQuarterDate.

For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Standalone Total Income of Rs 1139.83 Crore, up 13.94 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 1000.42 Crore and up 64.73 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 691.93 Crore. The bank has reported net profit after tax of Rs 294.29 Crore in latest quarter.

On the back of a sharp reversal in NPAs calling for lower credit costs, it raises FY23/24 estimates by 36/35%. It maintains ADD on , with a revised TP of INR43.

Promoters held 147.36 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 0.3 per cent, DIIs 18.16 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.