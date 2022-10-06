Add Bharat Petroleum Corporation, target price Rs 358: ICICI Securities

has add call on Bharat Petroleum Corporation with a target price of Rs 358. The current market price of Bharat Petroleum Corporation is Rs 310.8.

Time period given by analyst is one year when Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. price can reach defined target.



Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., incorporated in the year 1952, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 67561.38 Crore) operating in Gas & Petroleum sector.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Petroleum Products, Oil Crude, Other Operating Revenue, Subsidy for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 121411.07 Crore, up 15.98 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 104681.93 Crore and up 70.13 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 71365.44 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs -6542.54 Crore in latest quarter.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 52.98 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 13.17 per cent, DIIs 20.71 per cent.