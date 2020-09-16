Abingdon, Virginia; Antwan Johnson at USP Lee Sentenced for Unlawfully Possessing Weapon | USAO-WDVA

(STL.News) – Antwan Johnson, an inmate at the USP Lee in Jonesville, Virginia, was sentenced earlier this month for unlawfully possessing a weapon inside the prison, Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar announced today.

Johnson, 28, of Jonesville, Va., was sentenced on September 3, 2020 in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Abingdon to 33 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Special Assistant United States Attorney Steven J. Luckie prosecuted the case for the United States.

