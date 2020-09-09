Abingdon, Va; USP Lee Inmate Robert Barnes Sentenced for Possessing with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Amphetamine and Methamphetamine and for Possessing Prohibited Objects in Prison

(STL.News) – Robert Barnes, an inmate at United States Penitentiary Lee in Jonesville, Virginia was sentenced last week for possessing with the intent to distribute heroin, amphetamine, and methamphetamine within the prison and for possessing prohibited objects in prison, United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen announced today.

Barnes, 45, was sentenced in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Abingdon to a total term of 180 months imprisonment and a 3-year term of supervised release.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Special Assistant United States Attorney Debbie Stevens prosecuted the case for the United States.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE