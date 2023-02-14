A Complete Guide To How Much To Tip Dog Groomer?

Brussels (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – How much should you tip a dog groomer? We may not give it much thought often. However, our visits to the doggy parlor are essential to our dog’s health. This is why it is important to keep your dog groomer happy by giving him some tips.

Dog groomers take care of your dog. They complete grooming service of trimming away poopy hair, overgrown nails, or fur between the paw pads of your precious dog.

We can’t do everything ourselves and this is why it is best to get help from good groomers. They build a bond with our dogs, assess their overall health, and do the jobs we can’t. So what is good doggy parlor etiquette? How can we thank them? The answer is that we must give them some good tip which is extra of their payment. This is a great gesture and shows that we are happy and satisfied with their performance.

What Is The Average Tip For A Dog Groomer?

Typically, you should tip a pet groomer between $16 and $30 in a dog parlor. A $20 bill should usually cover it. In a relatively normal one-hour grooming session with a good groomer, it’s standard to tip 20% of the groomer. If this seems a bit much, try at least 15%

Professional grooming costs between $80 and $150, depending on the area and your dog’s needs.

Tip your groomer more than 20% is appropriate

In the following scenarios, tip more than 20% if possible:

A big tip can help you keep a good groomer who can handle your dog if your dog is nippy or difficult to groom.

If you own a large or giant dog with a thick coat, like a St. Bernard or Newfoundland, she will take much longer to groom since she cannot stand for long periods.

Give your groomer a big tip if your dog is fearful or aggressive, regardless of whether it is a Rottweiler or a Chihuahua.

You may want to leave a bigger tip if your dog is very old or has special needs. However, if your dog is a tiny toy, it’s equally important to tip well. Your small dogs and puppies are prone to broken bones and irreparable throat damage.

A groomer should be consulted if your dog has severe matting or other fur problems. This is why it is best to give a good tip to your dog groomer

It is best to give a larger tip if your dog has special grooming session requirements. If you are taking unique dog Breeds such as the Bichon Frise, Afghan Hound, Portuguese Water Dog, and Puli then they require expert grooming. It can be technical to handle these dog bread as they can be wild towards people they don’t know.

If your groomer cleans out a small yeast infection in your dog’s ears it is good to give a standard tip of more than 20%. There are duties that the dog groomer must do but if he goes out of the way to groom your dog then giving an extra will be perfect.

Don’t forget to tip your groomer if you go away for the holidays. A good rule of thumb is to give them 100% of an average dog grooming session. If you have a longstanding relationship, then it is even better to tip them some extra

If a standard session costs you $80, and it’s getting close to Christmas, you can give them $80 to show your appreciation. A basket or bottle of wine can also work.

When Is Tipping between 10 and 20% OK?

Here are some situations when it is okay to tip your dog groomer with just 10 percent to 20 percent:

Your medium or small short-coated dog only needs a basic wash and dry, with no trimming or de-shedding.

During a dog grooming session, your dog is easy to handle, obedient, and doesn’t make a fuss.

If Grooming takes less than 30 minutes and doesn’t take a lot of time

Especially if you suspect your dog was poorly handled. It is not a great idea to say something negative. Instead, you could tip them less to show that you were unsatisfied with the service

If you only needed something quick done, such as a nail trim, it shouldn’t take more than 15 minutes. If the grooming did not take longer than 15 minutes, then it is best to not tip them at all.

A Groomer’s Tip For A Small Dog

A groomer’s tip for handling a small dog depends on the dog. A Chihuahua with an aggressive and nippy nature should receive a large tip, as should a Pomeranian with a collapsing trachea or fragile bones. Don’t skimp on that 20% tip if you want to maintain the full luxurious coat of your Lhasa Apso or Shih Tzu. It’s okay to tip 10 to 15% if you have a short-coated. If the dog is easy-to-handle and is a well-behaved Dachshund or Boston Terrier, then tipping a little could be the best choice.

When Tipping A Dog Groomer For A Large Or Giant Dog

If the dog is friendly and obedient, and all they need is a wash, nail clipping, and a dry, tipping 15 to 20% is fine for a large dog with short hair that doesn’t shed, such as a Dobermann.

Make sure to tip 20% or more for giant dogs that cannot stand, have dense or thick coats or large German Shepherds and Huskies that shed. These dogs can sometimes take up to two hours to groom properly.

Why Should You Tip Your Dog Groomer?

Most pet groomers earn only about $10 000 annually, and most dog groomers earn only $13.45 an hour. Tips are an integral part of the income of pet groomers as this keeps them motivated. The owners of salons and parlors are naturally paid more, particularly in affluent areas. In areas where pet parents spend more on grooming their dogs’ groomers working in those areas must be paid accordingly.