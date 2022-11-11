7 PSU stocks that announced dividend this week – 7 stocks that declared dividend this week | The Economic Times12 Nov 2022, 11:57 AM IST1/87 stocks that declared dividend this weekEven though conservative investments such as fixed deposits have begun to fetch a higher rate with the interest rate in the country trending higher, investors often hunt for investment propositions that can amplify their income stream and that too on a consistent basis. So, here are some of the high dividend yield stocks that have declared a dividend during this week.Getty ImagesThe forerunner in the Indian Shipbuilding & Ship repair industry has declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share or 70% for the financial year 2022-23; and fixed November 22, 2022 as the record date for the aforesaid interim dividend. The company in the previous year announced a total dividend of Rs 16.75, which at the current price translates into a good dividend yield of 2.85%.PTIThe Miniratna company working under the Ministry of Railways on Thursday has announced a second interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share or 45% of the paid up share capital. The record date for the purpose is November 18. Again RITES is a high dividend yield stock, considering the last FY’s dividend of Rs 17, the yield comes to be over 4%.IANSHINDI4/8Mazagon Dock ShipbuildersThe shipbuilding and services company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 9.1 per share and the record date in respect of the same is November 22.

IANS5/8?Container Corporation Of IndiaThe logistics provider for the FY23 has announced a dividend of 60% i.e. Rs.3.00 per equity share of face value of Rs.5 each amounting to Rs.182.79 crores. The record date for the purpose of payment has been fixed as November 23. The Interim dividend will be paid/ dispatched to the shareholders on or after 30.11.2022, said the company’s filing with the exchange.ET Bureau & AgenciesThe company for FY 23 announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share and in respect of the same the board has fixed November 22 as the record date, while the dividend payment date shall be on or before December 10.The company is a high dividend yield stock. In the previous FY, the company announced a dividend of Rs 14.25, which given the current price of Rs 195.8, means a dividend yield of over 7%.Agencies Power Finance Corporation for the FY 2023 announced Rs 3 per share dividend. For the said dividend, the record date is fixed as November 25, while the payment date shall be on or before 09th December, 2022. This is again a high dividend yield stock offering yield of over 9%.

iStockThe railways company declared a dividend of Re 0.8 per share. The record date for the aforesaid declared dividend is November 18. The company during FY 22 announced a dividend of Rs 1.4 that at the current price takes the dividend yield to over 5%.

