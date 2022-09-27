$7 billion gone! Gautam Adani loses No.2 status in the global rich list

With most Adani Group stocks trading in the negative amid the ongoing selloff in equity markets worldwide, billionaire Gautam Adani has lost around $7 billion with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos overtaking him as the second -richest man in the world.

With an increase of $1.36 billion yesterday, Bezos has reclaimed his No. 2 position in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with a total wealth estimated to be around $138 billion.

Adani, who lost $6.9 billion in the market rout, is now worth $ 135 billion and the third richest in the world. Overall, he has gained about $58.5 billion so far in the calendar year 2022.



and , all other Adani stocks ended in the negative today with losses going up to 3%.

Earlier on September 16, the 60-year-old Gujarati businessman had claimed the No.2 spot in the global rich list for the first time.



and Ambuja Cement, Adani Group has become India’s largest conglomerate with a total market cap of over Rs 22 lakh crore. Out of the nine listed entities from Adani’s stable, at least four of them have more than doubled in the calendar year so far.

The recently-released IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 showed that Adani has been creating wealth at an unprecedented speed of Rs 1,612 crore per day.

In the last five years, the Ahmedabad-based businessman’s wealth, fuelled by acquisitions and organic growth, has increased by an astounding 1,440%.

In the meantime, Mukesh Ambani, who was the second Indian in the top 10 global rich list, has also been pushed to No. 11. The billionaires index shows he lost around $2.83 billion in the market crash and is now worth $82.4 billion.