622nd Monthly Dividend Declared by Realty Income

622nd Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared by Realty Income

SAN DIEGO, CA (STL.News) Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 622nd consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.247 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.964 per share, is payable on May 13, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 2, 2022. The ex-dividend date for May’s dividend is April 29, 2022.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 11,100 real estate properties owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 622 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 53-year operating history and increased the dividend 115 times since Realty Income’s public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).