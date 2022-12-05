6,153 Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets – Bitcoin (BTC/USD) – Benzinga

What happened: $105,133,433 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #$105 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 39wkAuwuc7fX11v8HsFTo5s8MSxNq5m1ssWhy it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Bitcoin tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Bitcoin position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of BTC. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Bitcoin down 2% on any given exchange.Since this transaction wasn’t sent to an exchange, it’s unlikely that this Bitcoin whale is looking for liquidity. Instead, they may be transferring this to a different wallet for security purposes.You can view more details about the transaction hereAccording to Glassnode, there are 216,629 Bitcoin wallets with over $100,000 in BTC.See Also: Best Crypto Apps 2021 and Best Crypto Portfolio TrackersPrice Action: Bitcoin is up 0% in the past 24 hours.See Also: How To Buy BitcoinPublic Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.