?5 top performing mutual funds of 2022 and their top bets?

Mutual funds as an instrument offer small investors a lucrative opportunity to put money into professionally managed funds, and diversified portfolios of equities, bonds, and other securities, which otherwise would be quite difficult especially with a small amount of individual capital.Similarly, it’s good to see the stock movement in equities and keep an eye on mutual funds’ performance. This works as a trend indicator, showing the type of funds that are performing well. It is, however, not necessary that good-performing funds will always give good returns.In today’s MF analysis, we will find the top-performing equity mutual funds of 2022 along with their top holding stocks (Data Source: ACE MF). Data shows that 4 out of 5 top MFs have SBI in their portfolios. Here’s an analysis of MFs’ portfolios.