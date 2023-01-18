North Macedonia (Brussels Morning Newspaper) – North Macedonia is a small country. It also doesn’t have a lot of population. If you are seeking a new life, then North Macedonia is the perfect place to be. The stunning countryside has mountain ranges all over the towns. There is also a Fascinating history, found across the country. It has a lively and diverse culture that has eastern and western influences.

5 Best Places To Live In North Macedonia

If you want to relocate to another country, then North Macedonia is a great place to settle down. Here is the list of the 5 best places to live in North Macedonia.

1.Skopje

Skopje is the capital of the country. Many ex-pats from around the world have settled here. There are less than 700,000 people, in the city and this is why it doesn’t feel crowded. The international airport is 20 kilometers from the city Centre.

The bus station offers international coaches that have accessible routes to Hamburg, Istanbul, Prague, Sofia, and some of the most popular destinations. Living costs and accommodation in the city are low which makes it an ideal location for people with a low-budget income. You can also find plenty of restaurants and affordable dining options.

2. Bitola

Bitola is located just 14 kilometers from the Greek border. It was once known as the city of consuls. It is home to thirteen consulates and is larger than Belgrade. The city is regarded as one of the most beautiful cities in the Balkans.

It offers a wide variety of reasonable employment prospects. When it comes to leisure activities, the city will not disappoint you. There are several affordable restaurants and bars to choose from while living here. Many children’s festivals and folk festivals are held in the city every year.

3. Ohrid

Lake Ohrid is located at the Albanian border of North Macedonia. It is the country’s top tourist destination and offers beautiful scenery and a diverse ecosystem. The town is nestled on the edge of the lake and you can enjoy several natural attractions. Public transportation and other facilities in the town are amazing.

The city offers fantastic architecture that dates back to the fourth century. Many top-class restaurants are lined up in the cobbled streets, and you can shop for all necessities within the town. Many lively locations are ideal to host parties and other events.

4. Veles

Veles is located in the central part of North Macedonia. It is situated on the Vardar River and is a city with a population of around 55,000 people. It has the reputation of being one of the most attractive places in the country to live.

The architecture around the city boasts various cultural influences. There are several old churches and clock towers that you can explore and admire.

The city has become a leader in information technology so you can expect to find a lot of job options here. It is a small town with a lot of greenery. You must spend some time with nature and explore some beautiful gardens around the town. Vales will suit you nicely if you are a nature lover. There are plenty of opportunities to go hiking and camping as a lot of places are ideal for the surrounding countryside.

5. Kumanovo

If you love places with an ancient history then you will enjoy living around Kumanovo. Like many cities in North Macedonia, the town is filled with many churches. You can also spot a lot of sites of historical or cultural significance. The medieval or Ottoman period monuments are found on various archaeological sites.

The cultural setting dates back to the Neolithic, the bronze age. There is also evidence of a Roman necropolis all over the city. Just 30 kilometers from Kumanovo, there is a site that has remains of the 4,000-year-old megalithic astronomical items.

It is one of the larger cities in the country and offers a lot of employment possibilities. There are enough restaurants, cafes, and bars that will suit your food cravings and tastes. The small town connects to other parts of North Macedonia and makes it an ideal spot to live.

It is just 20 km from Skopje airport and connects the main roads to Serbia, Greece, and Bulgaria. Kumanovo residents have rated the nightlife in the city as one of the best. The city hosts several festivals throughout the year. The international jazz festival and the ‘Days of comedy’ festival grab the attention of visitors from around the world.