Florida Lottery: Luis Corbacho Perez claimed $1 million prize

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Luis Corbacho Perez, 65, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Corbacho Perez purchased his winning ticket from Lamri Citgo, located at 3698 Southwest 8th Street in Miami. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched in February and features four top prizes of $15 million – the largest Scratch-Off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery! The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59.