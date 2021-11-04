Florida Lottery: Luis Corbacho Perez claimed $1 million prize

November 4, 2021 Maryam Shah Entertainment
Florida Lottery: Luis Corbacho Perez claimed $1 million prize

Tallahassee, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Luis Corbacho Perez, 65, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.  He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Corbacho Perez purchased his winning ticket from Lamri Citgo, located at 3698 Southwest 8th Street in Miami.  The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched in February and features four top prizes of $15 million – the largest Scratch-Off top prize offered by the Florida Lottery! The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million.  The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59.

About Maryam Shah 6493 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles