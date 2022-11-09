?4 FMCG stocks touch their new 52-week highs – On a High! | The Economic Times09 Nov 2022, 07:01 PM ISTThe benchmark Sensex lost about 150 points to end with 61,033 on Wednesday. Despite a volatile session, four stocks from the BSE FMCG index managed to touch new 52-week highs.The 52-week high is the highest price at which a stock has traded during the last year. Some traders and investors use this technical indicator as an important factor for analysing a stock’s current value and for predicting its future price movement.

Getty Images2/5?Britannia IndustriesNew 52-week high: Rs 4235 | CMP: Rs 4172.5

In the last one month, the stock has gained about 10%.New 52-week high: Rs 960 | CMP: Rs 948.8

In the last month, the stock has gained about 2%.New 52-week high: Rs 361.5 | CMP: Rs 360.5

In the last one month, the stock has advanced about 8%.

AgenciesNew 52-week high: Rs 3741.2 | CMP: Rs 3582.5.

In the last one month, the stock has gained about 7%.