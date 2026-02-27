335 Motorcycle Fatalities in 5 years: Missouri Ranks #4 as One of America’s Deadliest States for Speeding Motorcyclists

KEY TAKEAWAYS ? Missouri records a speeding-related motorcycle fatality rate of 50.03 per 100,000 registered motorcycles, the fourth highest in the nation and 7.8% above the average of the 10 deadliest states. ? A motorcyclist registered in Missouri is 17.55 times more likely to die in a speeding crash than one in Montana, the safest state, despite Montana registering 2.83 times more motorcycles. ? Missouri’s 67 average annual fatal speeding crashes nearly match South Carolina’s 69, despite registering 12% more motorcycles.

(STL.News) Somewhere on a Missouri road, a motorcyclist died in a speeding-related crash every five and a half days between 2019 and 2023, 67 riders a year who left and never returned. At 50.03 fatalities per 100,000 registered motorcycles, Missouri doesn’t just rank fourth in the nation; it sits right at the 50-per-100,000 threshold breached only by Texas, South Carolina, and Hawaii. Just a fraction below that grim line, Missouri stands as the deadliest state outside America’s most dangerous tier of speeding fatalities.

The study, conducted by the Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti, examined fatal motorcycle crashes involving speeding across all 50 U.S. states from 2019 to 2023. The study uses exposure-adjusted metrics, fatal speeding crashes per 100,000 registered motorcycles, to enable meaningful comparisons between states with vastly different motorcycle populations.

MISSOURI SPEEDING-RELATED MOTORCYCLE FATALITIES AT A GLANCE

Metric Missouri National Rank Avg Annual Fatal Speeding Crashes 67 #4 by rate Registered Motorcycles (Avg) 133,924 Rate per 100K Registered Motorcycles 50.03 #4 Total Fatal Speeding Crashes (2019 to 2023) 335 #10

HOW MISSOURI COMPARES TO THE 10 DEADLIEST STATES NATIONALLY

Rank State Avg Annual Fatal Speeding Crashes Registered Motorcycles (Avg) Rate per 100K 1 Texas 248 339,768 73.05 2 South Carolina 69 119,590 57.70 3 Hawaii 16 30,704 51.46 4 Missouri 67 133,924 50.03 5 New Mexico 25 57,176 44.07 6 North Carolina 80 191,462 41.89 7 Arizona 86 225,073 38.21 8 Nevada 28 75,941 36.34 9 Mississippi 11 31,395 35.67 10 Colorado 64 180,659 35.65

Missouri’s rate of 50.03 exceeds the top-10 average of 46.41 by 7.8%. Its per-bike risk is 1.31x that of Arizona, which registers 1.68x more motorcycles.

MISSOURI VS. BORDERING STATES

State Avg Annual Fatal Speeding Crashes Registered Motorcycles (Avg) Rate per 100K National Rank Gap from Missouri Missouri 67 133,924 50.03 #4 Oklahoma 33 146,174 22.44 #25 2.23x lower Kansas 20 89,839 22.26 #26 2.25x lower Tennessee 39 192,232 20.29 #29 2.47x lower Arkansas 21 127,039 16.22 #35 3.08x lower Kentucky 19 102,068 18.61 #32 2.69x lower Illinois 55 295,085 18.64 #31 2.68x lower Iowa 15 193,379 7.86 #48 6.37x lower Nebraska 7 51,451 13.22 #41 3.78x lower

All eight bordering states record rates at least 2.23x lower than Missouri’s 50.03.

MISSOURI VS. THE 10 SAFEST STATES

Rank State Avg Annual Fatal Speeding Crashes Registered Motorcycles (Avg) Rate per 100K Gap from Missouri #4 Missouri 67 133,924 50.03 #50 Montana 11 378,905 2.85 17.55 x lower #49 South Dakota 6 135,131 4.44 11.27x lower #48 Iowa 15 193,379 7.86 6.37x lower #47 Minnesota 21 230,464 8.94 5.60x lower #46 Wisconsin 30 297,619 10.01 5.00x lower #45 North Dakota 4 40,439 10.39 4.81x lower #44 Utah 16 142,902 11.34 4.41x lower #43 Alaska 3 26,387 11.37 4.40x lower #42 New York 85 701,849 12.17 4.11x lower #41 Nebraska 7 51,451 13.22 3.78x lower

The 10 safest states collectively register 2.20 million motorcycles, 16.4x Missouri’s fleet. Yet it produces only 198 combined annual fatal speeding crashes, just 2.95x Missouri’s 67.

METHODOLOGY

This study analyzed fatal motorcycle crashes involving speeding across all 50 U.S. states from 2019 to 2023, using data from the Federal Highway Administration’s Highway Statistics Series on motorcycle registrations. The key metric, fatal speeding crashes per 100,000 registered motorcycles, was calculated by dividing the average annual number of fatal crashes by the average annual number of registered motorcycles and multiplying by 100,000.

