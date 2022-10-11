2022 Wheel of Fortune You Choose Second-Chance Promotion

Important Dates Promotion starts: 5/23/22

Promotion ends: 8/2/22

Drawings: 6/28/22; 8/3/22

Win a VIP trip to the vacation destination of your choice with Wheel of Fortune!

Between May 23 and August 2, 2022, non-winning $5 Wheel of Fortune tickets can be entered online at nelottery.com for a chance to win one of three trip packages.

How to Enter:

Submit a non-winning $5 Wheel of Fortune Scratch ticket (game number 1205) online at nelottery.com using your MVP Club account. Participants will be prompted to select one of three trip packages with each ticket entered. Each eligible Scratch ticket can only be entered once. Tickets must be entered by 11:59 p.m. CT on August 2, 2022.

You will be asked to log in to the MVP Club before entering. You can also access the contest by logging in to the MVP Club, then clicking on the “Contests” button.

If you are not an MVP Club member, click here to join the MVP Club.

Prizes & Drawing Information:

Two drawings will be held on June 28, 2022, and August 3, 2022. In each drawing, one winner for each trip package will be drawn for a total of six winners. A player may only win one prize per drawing for this promotion.

The Real Wheel Experience: One winner in each drawing will win round-trip airfare for two to Los Angeles, luxury ground transportation to and from airport, 4 days, 3 nights in a luxury hotel, a tour of Sony Studios, VIP tickets to a live taping of Wheel of Fortune, and $1,500 spending money. June 28 winner: Mindy Wemhoff of Columbus

August 3 winner: Rita Eichelberger of Beemer

Take a Spin on the High Seas: One winner in each drawing will set sail on Carnival’s Panorama Ship. Winners will be platinum guests in a cabin for two and will receive round-trip airfare for two to Long Beach, CA, hotel accommodation the evening before embarkation, ground transportation to and from the airport, Wheel of Fortune merchandise and $600 onboard credit. June 28 winner: Brandon Thomas of Sterling August 3 winner: Yvonne Alvarez of Lincoln

Spin in the City of Lights: One winner in each drawing will win two round trip-tickets to Las Vegas, luxury grand transportation to and from the airport, luxury hotel accommodation at one of the strip’s hottest hotels, Wheel of Fortune merchandise, and $1,500 spending money. June 28 winner: Sunny Lambert of Hickman August 3 winner: Nancy Armstrong of Ogallala

Promotion Specifics:

One entry requires the serial numbers and box codes from an eligible, non-winning $5 Wheel of Fortune Scratch ticket (game number 1205).

The ticket serial number is located on the back of the ticket above the barcode. The first five digits of the serial number are the Scratch game number. The four-digit box code is located under the latex on the front of the ticket (see example).

Players may enter as often as they like, but an eligible ticket may only be entered once.

The actual tickets from which numbers are submitted are required for contest prize verification and should be retained until the contest has ended and prizes have been awarded. Winners who cannot provide their entry tickets for verification will be disqualified.

Winners will be contacted by a Nebraska Lottery representative following the drawing, and winner names will be posted after their entry tickets have been received for verification.

MVP Club members are responsible for updating their profile and contact information to make sure it is current. Incomplete or inaccurate information may lead to direct forfeiture of any prize an MVP Club member may win. The Nebraska Lottery and its staff are not responsible for going to extra lengths to find an MVP Club member that has provided incorrect or incomplete member data. To update your profile, click here.

Click here for complete contest rules.