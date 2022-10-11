2022 Powerball First Millionaire of the Year Lotto Promotion

Important Dates Promotion starts: 8/15/22

Vouchers stop printing: 9/12/22

Entry deadline: 9/13/22

Drawing: 9/14/22

You could win a trip to NYC for New Year’s Eve 2022 PLUS a chance at $1 million … if you enter the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year® Promotion!

Between August 15 and September 12, 2022, vouchers for the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year Promotion will print with every $3 Powerball with Power Play purchase. Voucher numbers can be entered online at nelottery.com for a chance to win a trip to New York City for New Year’s Eve 2022. This winner will also be entered into a national drawing for the chance to participate in the fourth annual Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing on New Year’s Eve.

Players will receive one voucher for each Powerball purchase of $3 or more on a single ticket with the Power Play option. For example, a $6 Powerball Power Play purchase on the same ticket will receive two voucher numbers; and a $9 Powerball Power Play purchase will receive three voucher numbers; and so on. Eligible ticket purchases can have up to five plays and a maximum of 12 weeks’ worth of drawings.

You will be asked to log in to the MVP Club before entering. You can also access the contest by logging in to the MVP Club, then clicking on the “Contests” button.

Prizes and Drawing Information:

One drawing will be held on September 14, 2022, to select one winner.

Grand Prize (winner verification pending): a four-day, three-night VIP trip for the winner and one guest to New York City, NY from approximately December 29, 2022, to January 1, 2023, to participate in a drawing for a prize in the amount of one million dollars ($1,000,000) to be conducted shortly after midnight on January 1, 2023, during the live television broadcast of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC.

Promotion Specifics:

A player may enter multiple times, but each voucher number may only be entered once. Entries will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. CT on September 13.

Entry vouchers are required for contest prize verification and should be retained until the contest has ended and prizes have been awarded. Winners who cannot provide their entry vouchers for verification will be disqualified.

Winners will be contacted by a Nebraska Lottery representative following the drawing. The winning voucher numbers will not be posted.

MVP Club members are responsible for updating their profile and contact information to make sure it is current. Incomplete or inaccurate information may lead to direct forfeiture of any prize an MVP Club member may win. The Nebraska Lottery and its staff are not responsible for going to extra lengths to find an MVP Club member that has provided incorrect or incomplete member data. To update your profile, click here.

