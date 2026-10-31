15 Best Small Towns in Missouri Worth the Drive

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 31, 2026 (STL.News) Missouri is home to charming small towns offering historic downtown districts, scenic landscapes, locally owned restaurants, wineries, antique shops, and unique attractions. For travelers looking for an enjoyable day trip or weekend getaway, some of the state’s most interesting destinations are found away from its largest cities.

From the rolling hills of Missouri wine country to historic communities along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers, the Show-Me State offers a remarkable variety of travel experiences.

Many of these destinations have preserved their historic architecture, cultural traditions, and independent businesses, creating an atmosphere that visitors may not find in larger commercial tourism centers.

Whether you’re interested in history, food, shopping, outdoor recreation, or simply taking a scenic drive, these 15 Missouri towns are worth considering.

This STL.News Entertainment feature highlights 15 communities that offer distinctive experiences for Missouri residents and visitors. The selections are subjective and are not presented as an official statewide ranking.

1. Hermann — Missouri’s Wine Country Destination

Hermann is one of Missouri’s best-known small-town destinations, particularly among travelers who appreciate wineries, historic architecture, and German-American heritage.

Along the Missouri River, Hermann features a historic downtown with locally owned restaurants, specialty shops, and buildings that reflect its German roots.

The surrounding countryside is home to established wineries and vineyards, making the area particularly attractive for couples and weekend travelers.

Hermann is also known for its Oktoberfest celebrations, which attract visitors interested in German culture, food, and entertainment.

For those seeking a combination of history, dining, and scenic beauty, Hermann offers a memorable Missouri getaway.

2. Ste. Genevieve — Missouri’s French Colonial Heritage

Ste. Genevieve offers visitors an opportunity to experience an important part of Missouri’s early history.

The community is known for its French colonial heritage and historic architecture, including structures tied to the region’s early European settlement.

Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park preserves and interprets important aspects of this history.

Visitors can explore historic streets, museums, local shops, and restaurants while learning about the area’s cultural traditions.

For history enthusiasts and families interested in educational travel, Ste. Genevieve provides an experience unlike many other Missouri destinations.

3. Kimmswick — Historic Charm Near St. Louis

Kimmswick is a popular destination for St. Louis-area residents seeking a relaxing day trip without traveling far.

Located in Jefferson County, this small historic community is known for antique shops, specialty stores, local dining, and seasonal events.

Visitors can spend an afternoon browsing independently owned businesses, exploring the historic district, and enjoying the town’s welcoming atmosphere.

Kimmswick’s compact downtown makes it especially appealing for travelers who prefer a leisurely outing.

The community demonstrates how small-town tourism can help support independent merchants and preserve local character.

4. Augusta — Scenic Missouri Wine Country – My Favorite!

Augusta is another attractive destination for travelers interested in Missouri’s wine industry and scenic countryside.

Located in the Missouri River valley, Augusta is surrounded by rolling hills, vineyards, and rural landscapes.

The community is tied to Missouri’s longstanding winemaking traditions and offers opportunities to visit wineries and enjoy the surrounding scenery.

Its peaceful atmosphere makes Augusta particularly appealing for couples, friends, and visitors seeking a relaxing afternoon.

The drive through the surrounding countryside can be as enjoyable as the destination itself.

5. Rocheport — A Scenic Missouri River Retreat

Rocheport is a picturesque community near Columbia that combines historic charm with outdoor recreation.

Located near the Missouri River, the town is especially popular with visitors exploring Katy Trail State Park.

Cyclists, walkers, and nature enthusiasts can enjoy the trail and its scenic surroundings.

Rocheport also features historic buildings, local businesses, and dining opportunities that contribute to its small-town atmosphere.

For travelers who want to combine recreation with sightseeing, Rocheport offers an appealing central Missouri destination.

6. Arrow Rock — A Historic Missouri Village

Arrow Rock is a destination for travelers who enjoy history, preserved architecture, and traditional village settings.

The community is a National Historic Landmark and includes buildings and sites tied to Missouri’s early development.

Visitors can explore the historic village and learn about the region’s cultural and commercial history.

Arrow Rock is also known for its association with the Lyceum Theatre, an important part of the community’s cultural identity.

Its historic atmosphere offers a chance to experience a different side of Missouri tourism.

7. Weston — Historic Downtown and Local Shopping

Weston, located north of Kansas City, is known for its historic downtown district and independently owned businesses.

The community offers specialty shops, restaurants, and buildings reflecting its nineteenth-century history.

Weston is also associated with wineries, regional food businesses, and seasonal tourism activities.

Visitors can explore downtown, enjoy local dining, and discover the surrounding countryside.

For travelers in western Missouri, Weston offers a pleasant mix of shopping, history, and small-town hospitality.

8. Hannibal — Mark Twain’s Missouri Hometown

Hannibal is among Missouri’s most recognizable historic communities because of its connection to American author Mark Twain.

Located along the Mississippi River, Hannibal inspired Twain’s literary works, including stories about Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn.

Visitors can explore the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum and learn about the author’s early life.

The community also offers historic architecture, river scenery, and a downtown district with shops and restaurants.

Hannibal provides an especially appealing destination for families, literature enthusiasts, and travelers interested in American history.

9. Boonville — History Along the Missouri River

Boonville combines Missouri River history with historic architecture and outdoor recreation.

The community features a traditional downtown district and access to the Katy Trail State Park.

Visitors can explore local businesses, discover historic buildings, and enjoy opportunities for walking and cycling.

Boonville’s location in central Missouri also makes it a convenient stop for travelers exploring other destinations throughout the region.

Its combination of history and recreation gives visitors several reasons to spend time in the community.

10. Washington — Riverfront Dining and Shopping

Washington is a charming Missouri River community west of St. Louis.

The town is known for its historic downtown, locally owned restaurants, boutiques, and German-American heritage.

Visitors can enjoy the riverfront setting, explore specialty shops, and experience the community’s traditional downtown atmosphere.

Washington also hosts seasonal activities and community events that contribute to its appeal.

For St. Louis-area residents seeking a convenient getaway, Washington offers an attractive combination of dining, shopping, and scenery.

11. Cuba — Missouri’s Route 66 Mural City

Cuba is an interesting destination for travelers who appreciate historic highways, public art, and roadside Americana.

Located along historic Route 66, Cuba is known for outdoor murals depicting regional history and notable events.

These murals have helped establish the community as a recognizable stop along Missouri’s portion of the famous highway.

Visitors can explore local businesses, historic attractions, and restaurants while discovering the area’s Route 66 heritage.

Cuba offers a distinctive experience for travelers interested in nostalgia, American transportation history, and small-town culture.

12. Fulton — Winston Churchill’s Historic Connection

Fulton holds a special place in international history because of Winston Churchill’s famous 1946 speech at Westminster College.

Known as the Iron Curtain speech, Churchill’s address became a key moment in the early Cold War.

America’s National Churchill Museum commemorates Churchill’s legacy and the significance of his visit to Missouri.

Visitors interested in history, politics, and international affairs can explore this connection while discovering the surrounding community.

Fulton offers an educational travel experience that sets it apart from many other small Missouri towns.

13. Carthage — Architecture and Route 66 Heritage

Carthage, located in southwestern Missouri, is known for its historic architecture and connection to Route 66.

The Jasper County Courthouse is one of the community’s most recognizable landmarks and serves as a centerpiece of its historic square.

Visitors can explore the downtown district, admire older buildings, and discover locally owned businesses.

Carthage also has connections to Missouri’s Civil War history and the development of historic Route 66.

For travelers interested in architecture, history, and traditional downtown districts, Carthage is worth considering.

14. Lexington — Missouri’s Civil War History

Lexington is a historic Missouri River community east of Kansas City.

The town is closely associated with the Battle of Lexington, an important Civil War engagement fought in 1861.

Visitors can explore the Battle of Lexington State Historic Site and learn about the community’s role in Missouri history.

Lexington also features historic homes, older commercial buildings, and a traditional downtown setting.

For travelers interested in Civil War history and preserved architecture, Lexington offers an opportunity to explore an important chapter of the state’s past.

15. Marceline — Walt Disney’s Missouri Hometown

Marceline has a distinctive connection to American entertainment history through Walt Disney.

Although Disney was born in Chicago, he spent part of his childhood in Marceline, where his experiences helped shape his memories of small-town American life.

The Walt Disney Hometown Museum celebrates that connection and provides information about Disney’s early years.

Visitors can also explore the community’s downtown and railroad heritage.

For Disney enthusiasts, families, and travelers interested in entertainment history, Marceline offers a uniquely Missouri destination.

Why Missouri’s Small Towns Are Worth Exploring

Missouri’s small towns offer something that larger tourism destinations sometimes struggle to preserve: a strong sense of local identity.

Many of these communities have historic downtown districts, independently owned restaurants, family businesses, and cultural attractions that reflect generations of local history.

Traveling to smaller destinations also provides an opportunity to support local economies.

When visitors buy meals from independently owned restaurants, shop at local boutiques, visit attractions, or stay at locally operated lodging establishments, their spending helps sustain the businesses that support these communities.

Another advantage is the variety of experiences available throughout Missouri.

Travelers can enjoy the wineries of Hermann and Augusta, explore French colonial history in Ste. Genevieve, discover Mark Twain’s literary heritage in Hannibal, or experience Walt Disney’s childhood connections in Marceline.

Outdoor enthusiasts can explore communities near the Katy Trail, while history lovers can visit Civil War landmarks and preserved historic districts.

For residents of the St. Louis metropolitan area, destinations such as Kimmswick, Washington, Augusta, Hermann, and Ste. Genevieve offer possibilities for day trips and weekend outings.

Other communities may require longer drives but can be incorporated into regional road trips.

Before traveling, visitors should check the operating hours, admission requirements, seasonal schedules, and availability of attractions and restaurants.

Ultimately, Missouri offers a wide range of experiences beyond its major cities.

These 15 communities demonstrate that memorable entertainment, interesting history, and enjoyable travel experiences can often be found in the state’s smaller towns.

For travelers seeking their next Missouri adventure, the journey may be just as rewarding as the destination.