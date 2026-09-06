14-Year-Old Shot in Midtown, Suspects Detained

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 6, 2026 (STL.News) A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized after being shot in the leg Saturday evening during an altercation in Midtown St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said individuals believed to have been involved in the incident were detained as investigators worked to determine exactly what led to the shooting.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Vandeventer and Laclede avenues, close to the Saint Louis University campus and a Jimmy John’s restaurant in the 3800 block of Laclede Avenue.

District 4 and District 5 officers responded to the area shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the 14-year-old girl inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg.

The teenager was transported to an area hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

Police Investigate Disagreement Before Shooting

According to the preliminary police investigation, the incident apparently began with a disagreement involving the teenager’s mother and individuals associated with the Jimmy John’s restaurant.

Police were still investigating the nature of the mother’s connection to the restaurant and what led to the confrontation.

At some point during the dispute, the mother’s boyfriend reportedly arrived at the restaurant with the 14-year-old girl.

The disagreement escalated, and gunfire followed, according to police.

Authorities have not publicly identified who allegedly fired the weapon or provided a detailed sequence explaining how the teenager came to be struck.

The official SLMPD headline describing the case states that suspects were detained.

Being detained as part of an investigation does not necessarily mean an individual has been arrested or charged with a crime. As of the latest information reviewed by STL.News, authorities had not announced criminal charges in connection with the shooting.

First Alert 4 reported that District 4 detectives were interviewing people believed to have been involved in the incident.

The investigation remains active.

Teenager Reported in Stable Condition

The 14-year-old girl’s condition represents an important distinction in another violent weekend for the St. Louis area.

Police said she suffered a gunshot injury to her leg and was stable after being transported for medical treatment.

Police have not released her identity, which is customary given her age.

Police have also not released the identities of the people detained or others involved in the dispute.

Investigators will now attempt to establish who possessed firearms during the confrontation, who fired the shots and whether the teenager was intentionally targeted or struck during gunfire directed at someone else.

No conclusion on those questions should be drawn until police release additional findings.

Shooting Occurred Near Saint Louis University

The shooting occurred in a heavily traveled section of Midtown near Saint Louis University.

The Jimmy John’s is located along Laclede Avenue near Vandeventer Avenue, in an area containing businesses, apartments and university-related properties.

That location makes Saturday’s shooting particularly concerning because of the number of students, employees, residents and motorists who routinely travel through the surrounding neighborhood.

KSDK reported that the shooting involved the Jimmy John’s near Laclede Avenue and that the teenager was wounded following the dispute involving her mother.

The incident also occurred in an area that experienced a deadly shooting less than a year ago.

In October 2025, 16-year-old Darrell Price was killed, and a 20-year-old man was wounded during a shooting in a parking lot in the same general area, according to previously published reporting.

There has been no indication from police that the 2025 shooting and Saturday’s incident are connected.

Shooting Adds to Violent St. Louis Weekend

Saturday’s Midtown shooting came during a weekend in which police agencies across St. Louis and surrounding communities responded to multiple shootings and other violent incidents.

First Alert 4’s local coverage included reports of a fatal shooting following an attempted robbery in north St. Louis, the death of an 18-year-old after a shooting in west St. Louis, a triple shooting outside a bar and other violent incidents across the metropolitan area.

The violence comes despite broader indications that St. Louis has experienced significant improvement in homicide numbers.

On Sept. 1, local reporting citing SLMPD data said the city had recorded its lowest number of homicides through August in more than a decade.

That broader decline remains significant, but individual incidents continue to demonstrate the dangers associated with disputes escalating into gunfire.

Saturday’s incident is particularly troubling because the person struck was only 14 years old.

Based on the preliminary police account, the teenager appears to have become involved in a dispute among adults and other individuals connected to the restaurant.

Exactly how she became caught in the gunfire remains part of the investigation.

Detectives Working to Determine Who Fired

The next major development will likely come when detectives determine whether sufficient evidence exists to seek criminal charges.

Investigators can use witness interviews, surveillance video, physical evidence, firearms evidence, and other information to reconstruct what occurred.

Given the commercial nature of the area, investigators may also examine whether security cameras from nearby businesses captured the confrontation or shooting.

Police have not publicly announced whether such footage exists.

Authorities have likewise not disclosed how many shots were fired, how many firearms may have been involved, or whether a weapon was recovered.

Those details should remain unknown unless investigators release them later.

The fact that people believed to have been involved were detained gives detectives an opportunity to interview potential witnesses and participants while comparing their accounts with physical and video evidence.

However, detention alone should not be interpreted as evidence of criminal responsibility.

Police Seek Information From Public

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact St. Louis police.

According to police information reported by First Alert 4, people with information can call 314-444-2500 and ask for a District 4 detective.

Investigators are expected to continue examining the events leading to the disagreement, the relationship between those involved, and the circumstances under which the gunfire began.

As of Sunday, the most important development for the victim was positive: the 14-year-old was reported in stable condition following the gunshot wound.

The criminal investigation, however, remains unresolved.

Authorities have not announced charges or publicly identified a suspected shooter.

STL.News will update this report if the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announces arrests, criminal charges, or additional information concerning the shooting.