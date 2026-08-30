Woman Fatally Shot in South St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 30, 2026 (STL.News) The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a woman was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis, prompting homicide detectives to respond to the scene.

Police said District 1 officers were called to the 4600 block of Gustine Avenue at approximately 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, following a report of a shooting.

A woman died as a result of the shooting, according to information released by police and reported by multiple St. Louis news organizations. Homicide detectives were requested to investigate.

As of early Sunday, authorities had not publicly identified the woman in the initial information available about the case. Police also had not announced an arrest or released information identifying a suspect.

The circumstances leading to the shooting, including whether the victim and shooter knew one another, also remained unclear.

Homicide detectives investigate Gustine Avenue shooting

The investigation was turned over to homicide detectives following the woman’s death.

First Alert 4 reported that SLMPD District 1 officers responded to the 4600 block of Gustine at about 12:45 p.m. and confirmed that a woman had died. KSDK separately reported that a woman was shot to death Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis and that the investigation was being handled by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Publicly available crime incident information also records a shooting in the 4600 block of Gustine Avenue at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, consistent with the time and location reported by police.

Investigators had not disclosed what may have happened immediately before the gunfire. The initial reports included no information about a weapon, the number of shots fired, or potential witnesses.

The lack of those details is not unusual during the early stages of a homicide investigation. Detectives may interview witnesses, review available surveillance footage, process physical evidence and establish a timeline before releasing additional information.

Police have not announced a suspect or motive

No suspect description or possible motive had been publicly announced in the information available early Sunday.

That means it would be premature to characterize the shooting as random, domestic-related, targeted or connected to any other criminal activity unless investigators subsequently make such a determination.

The victim’s identity also should not be inferred from unofficial reports. Authorities commonly withhold a homicide victim’s name until identification is confirmed and family notification procedures are completed.

The investigation remained active as homicide detectives worked to determine what led to the shooting and who was responsible.

What happens next in the investigation

The next significant development could include the release of the victim’s identity, additional circumstances surrounding the shooting, a suspect description, an arrest, or a request from investigators for information from the public.

If investigators identify a suspect and prosecutors later file criminal charges, those charges would represent allegations. Any defendant would be presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Anyone with information concerning a homicide in St. Louis can contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. People who want to provide information anonymously may also contact CrimeStoppers when applicable.

STL.News will update this report if authorities release additional verified information concerning the victim, circumstances of the shooting, suspect information, or an arrest.

Sources: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department information as reported by KSDK and First Alert 4/KMOV; publicly available St. Louis crime incident information.