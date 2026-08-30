Your Bank May Be Earning More on Your Money Than You Are

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 30, 2026 (STL.News) Millions of Americans work hard to earn money, carefully control their spending, and put whatever remains into a bank savings account. They believe they are doing the responsible thing.

They are — but they may be stopping one step too soon.

Saving money is important. Equally important is understanding what happens to that money after it reaches the bank and whether the interest being paid is competitive with other relatively low-risk alternatives.

Banks do not generally leave deposited money sitting idle. Deposits help fund loans and other bank activities, and banks may also hold substantial portfolios of U.S. government securities and other investments. The difference between what financial institutions earn on their assets and what they pay to fund themselves is an important part of traditional banking economics.

Individual savers can learn something from that model.

Instead of automatically accepting whatever interest rate a bank offers, depositors can compare savings accounts and certificates of deposit with U.S. Treasury securities and other appropriate cash-management alternatives.

Your Savings Rate Deserves Attention

Consider someone with $50,000 sitting in a savings account.

If the account pays 1% annually, that’s about $500 in annual interest before taxes. At 4%, the same $50,000 would generate approximately $2,000.

That’s a $1,500 difference without the saver contributing another dollar.

The lesson isn’t that everyone should immediately withdraw money from the bank. Banks provide valuable services, including checking accounts, electronic payments, transfers, convenient access to cash and FDIC insurance on eligible deposits within applicable limits.

The lesson is that convenience has a price.

Consumers routinely compare gasoline prices, mortgage rates, insurance premiums and grocery prices. Yet many people leave tens of thousands of dollars in savings accounts for years without checking the interest rate.

That deserves to change.

A depositor should periodically ask a simple question:

What is my money earning, and what comparable alternatives are available?

Treasury Securities Are Available to Individuals

U.S. Treasury securities aren’t reserved for banks, hedge funds and wealthy investors.

Individual investors can purchase Treasury bills, notes and bonds. Treasury bills, commonly called T-bills, are short-term government securities with maturities ranging from several weeks to one year. CLICK to see rates as disclosed by the Federal Reserve.

Investors can purchase Treasury securities through TreasuryDirect or through many brokerage firms.

The full faith and credit of the United States government backs T-bills. Rather than paying conventional periodic interest, most Treasury bills sell at a discount and mature at face value.

Treasury securities also have a potentially important tax advantage. Their interest is subject to federal income taxation but generally exempt from state and local income taxes.

That can make a Treasury security more attractive on an after-tax basis than a bank product offering an identical nominal yield.

However, Treasuries and bank deposits are not identical products.

FDIC-insured deposits receive federal deposit insurance subject to applicable limits and requirements. Treasury securities are direct obligations of the federal government rather than FDIC-insured bank deposits.

Treasury securities can also fluctuate in market value if they are sold before maturity. That risk becomes particularly important with longer-duration securities when interest rates change.

Someone who buys a short-term Treasury bill and holds it until maturity faces a substantially different situation than an investor who buys a long-term Treasury bond and tries to sell it years before maturity.

Understanding that distinction matters.

Depositors Need to Take Some Responsibility

Banks are businesses. They compete for deposits, make loans, invest capital, and attempt to generate profits for their shareholders.

Consumers should therefore not expect a bank to provide the highest possible return available in the marketplace automatically.

The responsibility ultimately falls partly on the depositor.

That means checking the annual percentage yield on savings accounts, comparing competing banks, examining money-market deposit accounts, reviewing CD rates and comparing those rates with Treasury securities of similar maturities.

A seemingly insignificant difference can become meaningful over time.

Suppose $100,000 earns an average of 1% annually for five years. Ignoring taxes and assuming annual compounding, it would grow to approximately $105,101.

At 4%, it would grow to approximately $121,665.

That’s more than $16,000.

The saver didn’t work additional hours to produce that difference. The money earned a higher return.

Of course, interest rates constantly change, so you can’t assume a 4% return for five years. The example demonstrates the mathematical importance of yield rather than predicting future Treasury or deposit rates.

Don’t Chase Yield Without Understanding Risk

Taking responsibility for your savings doesn’t mean unthinkingly selecting whatever investment advertises the highest return.

Higher yields frequently indicate higher risks.

Corporate bonds introduce credit risk. Stocks can experience substantial losses. Longer-term bonds can decline considerably when interest rates rise. Some investment products carry fees, restrictions, or risks that may not be obvious from an advertised yield.

Cash needed for next month’s mortgage payment belongs in a very different category from money you won’t need for several years.

Emergency funds also require special consideration. Immediate access to money can be worth accepting a somewhat lower return.

The objective should therefore be better cash management, not maximum risk-taking.

A sensible approach may involve keeping enough money in an FDIC-insured bank account for normal expenses and emergencies while evaluating higher-yielding alternatives for excess cash.

Short-term Treasury securities can be one of those alternatives.

Become the Manager of Your Own Cash

Financial responsibility doesn’t end when money reaches a savings account.

People spend decades learning how to make money, but relatively little time learning how to manage cash after they’ve earned it.

That can be expensive.

Every depositor should know roughly how much cash they have, what interest rate it earns, whether the institution is appropriately insured, when they’ll need the money, and what comparable low-risk alternatives currently pay.

Reviewing those questions periodically can potentially generate hundreds or thousands of additional dollars over time.

Banks have professional treasury departments dedicated to managing liquidity, interest rates and returns.

Individual savers don’t need a treasury department.

They need to pay attention.

A savings account can still be an excellent tool. A competitive CD can be appropriate. Treasury bills can also play an important role. The correct choice depends on liquidity requirements, interest rates, taxes, time horizon, and individual circumstances.

The larger lesson is much simpler:

Don’t assume your money is working as hard as it can just because it is safely sitting in a bank.

Learn what the bank is paying. Compare it with what the market is paying. Understand the risks and tax consequences. Then make an informed decision.

Earning money takes work.

Making your existing money work harder requires something different — attention.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, tax, or financial advice. Interest rates, Treasury yields, and bank deposit rates change frequently. Investors should consider their individual liquidity needs, tax circumstances, and risk tolerance before making financial decisions.