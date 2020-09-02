Youngstown, Ohio Man Damari Rodriguez Sentenced to Time Served of 366 Days for ID Theft

(STL.News) – An Ohio resident has been sentenced in federal court to time served, three years supervised release and restitution of conspiracy to commit identity theft, and aggravated identity theft, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

United States District Judge Nora Barry Fischer imposed a time served sentence on Damari Rodriguez aka “Dee Dee”, 29, of 3679 Oakview Drive, Youngstown, OH. Rodriguez served approximately 366 days in federal custody.

According to the information presented to the court, beginning in and around May, 2014 through February, 2017, Rodriguez negotiated counterfeit checks as casinos throughout the East Coast using false identification documents produced with the names of real persons. The estimated fraud loss was approximately $17,808.00

Assistant United States Attorney Gregory C. Melucci prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

The U.S. Attorney Brady commended agents from Homeland Security Investigations and the Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Damari Rodriguez.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE